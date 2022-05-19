Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Plus Two At Party - Aaradhya And Abhishek

Aishwarya with Abhishek and Aaradhya. (courtesy: @my_aishwarya)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been the brand ambassador of L'Oreal for more than 12 years, appeared at the dinner party hosted by the makeup brand on Tuesday. The actress attended the party with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In the viral pictures from the party, the actress is looking gorgeous in a pink-hued body-hugging sequin gown paired with a pink satin cape. She kept her makeup game on point with mascara laden and kohl-rimmed eyes and tinted pink lips.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black tuxedo paired with black-framed glasses. Their daughter Aaradhya, as usual, is looking adorable in a bright red dress and accessories the look with a matching hairband.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed on the second day at the Cannes Film Festival in a black ball gown with an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. The actress' striking appearance on the red carpet left everyone in awe of her. Her outfit was from the shelves of Dolce and Gabbana and sported her look with mascara laden and kohl-rimmed eyes and tinted pink lips. She wore her hair down and completed the look with statement earrings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared some close-up looks on her Instagram handle. Check out below:

Earlier that day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surprised us in a bright pink pantsuit paired with matching heels. She kept her makeup game on point and left her hair open. Here have a look:

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia attended the screening of Tom Cruise's upcoming film Top Guns: Maverick on Wednesday.