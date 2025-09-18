Bobby Deol Nudges Aryan Khan To Smile At <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Premiere, Internet Says "He's So Handsome"

The Internet has been abuzz since yesterday with Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere last night, and the series releasing today on Netflix.

A particular video from the premiere, where Bobby Deol playfully nudges Aryan Khan to smile at the camera as the paparazzi cheer, has got the Internet's attention

What's Happening

The entire cast of The Ba***ds of Bollywood posed for the paparazzi at the series' premiere last night.

A clip has since caught the attention of the Internet, showing Bobby Deol coaxing Aryan Khan to smile for the cameras.

Aryan Khan, known for his serious expressions and rather reserved personality, was seen breaking into a smile for a moment.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by how endearing his smile was and shared many reactions.

Look at how he helped Bobby Deol while standing up. He is so much like his father. Always a gentleman ❤️



pic.twitter.com/QxN2SWtQUo — Nush (@nushtweets_) September 17, 2025

Internet Reactions

Fans have been obsessing over Aryan Khan's smile at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, which started circulating yesterday.

One fan wrote, "He is so handsome and you can tell that he is a good man", while another shared, "He looks stressed out."

Someone else commented, "And I don't know why he always tries to control or hide his smile."

Another Internet user stated, "Media and public took his smile away during his tough time... I am very happy and glad he has the most supportive father who rescued him like Superman and gave him all the necessary support."

Meanwhile, another fan gushed, "He's so handsome."

Someone else praised Bobby Deol for making it happen, writing, "Damn! He is so handsome. Who said Aryan doesn't smile in front of the camera? Bobby got him to smile."

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series also features cameos by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, among others. It was released today on Netflix.

In A Nutshell

The Internet went berserk over a glimpse of Aryan Khan smiling at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood last night. Fans were ecstatic, writing, "Bobby made him smile."

