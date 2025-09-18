<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> First Reviews: Stars Call Aryan Khan's Debut "Goofy And Entertaining"

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has finally dropped on Netflix, and the first reviews are in. From Shah Rukh Khan cheering for his son to actors such as Vijay Varma and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's wife, producer Sunita Gowariker, the film fraternity is applauding Aryan Khan's show.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a glimpse of the series and wrote, "Ab jo bolega... yeh show bolega. Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out now, only on Netflix."

Vijay Varma wrote, "We have a fab new director in the house! Congratulations on a solid debut @___aryan___ Can't wait to watch the remaining episodes.. and as Samay will say.. crazzzyyy show hai mere bhai."

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, penned a strong review for Aryan Khan, "Not star but ***s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy, goofy first episode of #AryanKhan's @NetflixIndia show!! Bhai binge karna padega!!! Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan."

Not Star but ***'s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan ‘s @NetflixIndia show !! Bhai Binge Karna padega !!! Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the… — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) September 17, 2025

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's wife, producer Sunita Gowariker, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Dear Aryan... kudos for making such an amazing, entertaining, funny series. You have outdone yourself... wishing you success and only success always! God bless you."

Mahesh Bhatt's Verdict On Aryan Khan Earlier

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV recently, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who directed Shah Rukh in Chaahat (1996) and Duplicate (1998), shared his views on Aryan Khan's debut and the pressure that star kids face these days.

He said, "I think there is pressure around the person and the family. But I think Shah Rukh is very sane. He is a person who has the status of a superstar, and he has endured it for years; it's because of the mettle that he has. It's not something you can borrow from your box-office figures. It is just there. He came with it when he walked in front of the camera for the first time."

He added, "The environment at home must have given the child (Aryan Khan) all the mental support needed to go out there and face one irreversible harsh truth that's applicable to all entertainers throughout time: this world hates failure and worships success."

Mahesh Bhatt concluded by saying that anyone can come to the film industry and be embraced. He reiterated how it happened with Shah Rukh Khan, so if Aryan Khan has it too, he will "sparkle."

Last night was a star-studded affair in Mumbai as the biggest celebrities attended the premiere of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. From first reviews to Internet reactions, Aryan Khan's directorial debut is receiving all the love from the industry. While some are calling it "goofy," others have termed it "entertaining."

