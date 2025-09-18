Aryan Khan Twins With Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi At <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Screening. Watch

Aryan Khan's debut Netflix show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood releases today. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a starry premiere at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, and others attended the event in their festive finery. What became a talking point was that Aryan Khan's rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi also showed up at the event.

However, Aryan and Larissa Bonesi did not pose for the shutterbugs together. They made separate entries as well.

While Aryan Khan was dressed in all black, Larissa Bonesi turned heads in an off-shoulder black gown. She posed for the paparazzi.

For the unversed, Larissa is a Brazilian model-turned-actor. Rumours of Aryan dating her started after the duo were spotted together on several occasions.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, turned up to show full support for his son. While Suhana Khan wore a yellow bodycon dress, Gauri, Shah Rukh, and AbRam chose black for the night.

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The show boasts an impressive cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa