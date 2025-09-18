<i>The Ba***ds of Bollywood</i> Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kajol-Ajay Devgn And Other Stars Turn Heads At The Event

Bollywood's glitterati turned up in full force to celebrate Aryan Khan's much-anticipated directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The star-studded premiere was nothing short of a spectacle, with the film's ensemble cast and several industry heavyweights adding glamour to the evening.

Among the lead actors, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, and Rajat Bedi were seen arriving in style. Bobby Deol and Lakshya made striking appearances as well, while Raghav Juyal joined his co-stars. Aryan Khan himself walked in to celebrate the moment in his dapper look. His rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, also drew much attention from the shutterbugs.

The event also welcomed a wave of celebrity guests. Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Arjun Kapoor, were spotted at the venue. Music artist Raja Kumari also made a stylish entry. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived together, twinning in white, and became one of the most talked-about couples of the night.

Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and their youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, were also in attendance at the premiere.

Adding more star power were Ajay Devgn and Kajol, alongside Sanjay Kapoor with his family. Ananya Panday, Atlee with wife Priya, and Manish Malhotra also came forward to cheer Aryan on his big night.

Of course, the highlight remained Shah Rukh Khan arriving hand-in-hand with Gauri Khan and their children, Suhana and Abram, standing proudly by Aryan.

Here are all the other celebrities who graced the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is an upcoming series. With a talented line-up featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, and surprise cameos by Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh, the show promises an edgy and entertaining take on showbiz. The show drops on Netflix on September 18.