Aryan Khan Turns Photographer For Dad Shah Rukh Khan At <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Premiere, Gauri And Suhana Khan Join Them

The grand premiere of Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is currently ongoing in Mumbai. Making it a night to remember, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with wife Gauri Khan and their three children, Aryan, Suhana, and little Abram.

What's Happening

The Khans, dressed to impress, effortlessly became the centre of attention. While Aryan kept it sharp in a leather jacket layered over a casual tee, Suhana stunned in a mustard yellow slit gown.

Gauri looked elegant in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline, while SRK opted for an all-black outfit layered with a jacket and accessories. Young Abram also looked adorable in his black jacket and sneakers.

A heartwarming moment came when Shah Rukh, nursing an injury to his hand, asked Aryan to step in as his photographer with the paparazzi. The candid father-son exchange quickly became a highlight of the evening and has already gone viral online.

✨ The King arrived in style! Shah Rukh Khan graced the premiere of Aryan Khan's debut show #TheBadsOfBollywood with his family. A proud moment, a beautiful bond, and a night to remember ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/YwhzsVYXz8 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 17, 2025

Background

The premiere wasn't just a family celebration but a star-studded event. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the evening saw some of the industry's biggest names in attendance.

Atlee, accompanied by his wife Priya Atlee, also graced the carpet, while members of the Khan family circle, including Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan and Seema Sajdeh with Nirvaan Khan, added to the guest list.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Lakshya also turned heads in an all-black ensemble, while his co-star Raghav chose a sharp white-and-black suit combo with a bow tie.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's first project as a director and creator, co-written alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The Netflix series, set to stream from September 18, 2025, promises a hard-hitting narrative and includes exciting cameos from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar, among others.