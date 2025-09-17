Advertisement

Aryan Khan Turns Photographer For Dad Shah Rukh Khan At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere, Gauri And Suhana Khan Join Them

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's first project as a director

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Aryan Khan Turns Photographer For Dad Shah Rukh Khan At <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Premiere, Gauri And Suhana Khan Join Them
This image was shared on Instagram

The grand premiere of Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is currently ongoing in Mumbai. Making it a night to remember, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with wife Gauri Khan and their three children, Aryan, Suhana, and little Abram.

What's Happening

  • The Khans, dressed to impress, effortlessly became the centre of attention. While Aryan kept it sharp in a leather jacket layered over a casual tee, Suhana stunned in a mustard yellow slit gown.
  • Gauri looked elegant in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline, while SRK opted for an all-black outfit layered with a jacket and accessories. Young Abram also looked adorable in his black jacket and sneakers.
  • A heartwarming moment came when Shah Rukh, nursing an injury to his hand, asked Aryan to step in as his photographer with the paparazzi. The candid father-son exchange quickly became a highlight of the evening and has already gone viral online.

Background

The premiere wasn't just a family celebration but a star-studded event. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the evening saw some of the industry's biggest names in attendance. 

Atlee, accompanied by his wife Priya Atlee, also graced the carpet, while members of the Khan family circle, including Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan and Seema Sajdeh with Nirvaan Khan, added to the guest list. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Lakshya also turned heads in an all-black ensemble, while his co-star Raghav chose a sharp white-and-black suit combo with a bow tie.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's first project as a director and creator, co-written alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The Netflix series, set to stream from September 18, 2025, promises a hard-hitting narrative and includes exciting cameos from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar, among others. 

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Bads Of Bollywood, Bads Of Bollywood Aryan Khan, Bads Of Bollywood Cast
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com