'Bloom With Grace' Like Alia Bhatt. See New Pics

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt has treated her Insta family to new pictures, and we can't take our eyes off. In the images, the actress looks stunning in a floral printed co-ord set. She accessorised her look with golden bangles. She has left her hair loose and is sporting natural makeup. Sharing the images, Alia simply wrote, "Bloom with grace," followed by a flower emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her mom Soni Razdan was quick to drop heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look below:

Alia Bhatt was spotted with Varun Dhawan at an event in Mumbai. Varun looked dashing in an orange t-shirt, jeans and paired his look with a brown jacket. The two made a stylish appearance together and happily posed for the media.

Check out the pictures below:



Alia Bhatt keeps her Instafam hooked by sharing stunning pictures. A few days ago, she shared some adorable pictures with her pet cat Edward and captioned it as: "It's a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat #notsohappysundays." In the images, Edward seems to be ignoring Alia. Check out the post below:



Alia Bhatt, with Ranbir Kapoor, attended a family get-together a few days ago. The family dinner was attended by Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Shweta Bachchan and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda, Rima Jain-Manoj Jain and their kids, Armaan-Anissa Malhotra and Aadar Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Kunal Kapoor and his daughter Shaira. The images were shared by Karisma. Check out the post below:

New mommy Alia Bhatt is often spotted in Mumbai. Speaking of which, earlier today, the actress was spotted outside a dubbing studio, looking beautiful in an all-black ensemble. The actress smiled and happily waved at the shutterbugs. Check out the pictures below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha last year on November 6. The post read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (heart emoticon). We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.