Ranbir Kapoor's Forever Muse Alia Bhatt Reviews His Photography Skills

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended a calendar launch event at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday night. During the event, Alia Bhatt talked about husband Ranbir's photography skills and said, "Pehle toh chhupa rustam, bahut achhe photographer yahan hain ( first of all, a very good photographer is here)." She added, "He isn't on Instagram but the best pictures I have ever seen in my life anybody take is Ranbir. He always says that for you to take a good picture, you need to love the object more than you love yourself. That's what he keeps telling me." She added, "I can't take good pictures."

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's forever muse, loves to "casually flex" Ranbir Kapoor's photography skills. Back when the Dear Zindagi actress and Ranbir ushered in 2022 together, she shared shots from their holiday and she wrote: "Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills."

"All I need is sunsets and you.... Taking my pictures," wrote Alia Bhatt, sharing this picture clicked by Ranbir Kapoor.

In pics: Alia Bhatt through the eyes of Ranbir Kapoor.

"Credit to my all time fav photographer RK," read the caption on Alia's post from 2020.

Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter in November last year. They named her Raha. Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married.