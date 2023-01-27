Inside Alia Bhatt's Pathaan Date With Mom Soni Razdan And Sister Shaheen: 'Love Always Wins'

Soni Razdan shared this picture. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Bollywood fans across the world are celebrating the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan. Among the many celebrity fans of the action film is Alia Bhatt, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi. The actress caught the film in theatres and also shared two Instagram Stories to express her love for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan. Sharing the poster of the film, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Because LOVE always wins,” and tagged SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Yash Raj Films. She further wrote: “What a blast!” with fire emojis.

If you are wondering who Alia Bhatt saw the film with, we have the answer. Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, has shared an image on Instagram Stories. In it, she is seen with her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. The three are smiling with tubs of popcorn in their hands. Soni Razdan simply said wrote, “Pathaan,” with heart emojis.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also praised Pathaan. In a Twitter post, he wrote: “What a trip. Incredible vision, some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises and twists all the way through. Sid [Siddharth Anand] you have done it again, Adi [Aditya Chopra] your courage astounds me. Congrats Shah Rukh, Deepika, John and the entire team. #Pathaan.”

Interestingly, Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan, has also directed Hrithik Roshan's War. Both films are part of the Yash Raj Films' spy universe.



Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a post celebrating Pathaan. Praising the team, the filmmaker said: “I don't remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one's just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk ... the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can....”

He further said: "I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance are insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went nowhere, he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and "boycotted" but no one can deny that when you come into your own, no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!!"

See the complete post here:

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.