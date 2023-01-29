Pics: Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Get Clicked At Zoya Akhtar's House

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were spotted leaving Zoya Akhtar's house.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt were spotted at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's house on Saturday. Both the actresses smiled for the shutterbugs stationed outside the filmmaker's residence as they made their way out to get into their respective cars. Katrina and Alia, along with Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a film written by Zoya Akhtar. Alia looked beautiful in an all-black ensemble and accessorised her look with hoop earrings and black heels. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif looked cool in a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans and a military-printed jacket. She left her hair open and sported a no-makeup look.

Jee Le Zaraa is one of the most highly-anticipated films in recent times, as it stars three veteran stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The movie was announced in 2021, on the day when Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut, completed 20 years. It is touted to be a road trip movie celebrating friendship and love. The movie will be produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Last year speaking to Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif opened up about Jee Le Zara. She said, "We're all looking forward to it. That film's had its journey, yes but I think when finally it does happen it's gonna be a lot of fun." The actress also revealed her plans of making her co-stars Priyanka and Alia use a whole lot of makeup that she will carry from her beauty brand. She said, "Jee Le Zaraa is a super exciting film. And on that film, I'm going to be taking the whole range of makeup (from her beauty brand) to the girls and be like 'Girls now you have to use this."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has two releases this year - Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.