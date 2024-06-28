Bigg Boss OTT 3: Verbal Spat Between Vishal Pandey And Ranvir Shorey Must Not Be Missed

A still from the video. ((courtesy: officialjiocinema))

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gradually stirring up drama. After the mid-week eviction of boxer Neeraj Goyat, this week's nomination process has led to more disagreements among the housemates. In a new video released by the makers on Instagram, actor Ranvir Shorey and influencer Vishal Pandey can be seen engaged in a verbal spat. The clip begins with Vishal walking away from Ranvir, saying, “Mere ko aapse baat hi ni karni sir. [I don't want to talk to you, sir].” To this, Ranvir replies, “Haan to fir aaya kya tha yaha pe? [Then why did you come here?].” An angry Vishal responds, “Mere bare mein baat karoge to mai aaunga aapke paas. Mera naam mat lo main aaunga hi nahi aapke paas. [If you talk about me, I will come to you. Don't take my name, and I won't come to you].”

Ranvir Shorey retorts, “Tera naam mat lo matlab maine bola ye nahi theek khel raha. Maine bol dia, meri marzi hai. Tu bol, tere ko jo bolna hai bol. [Don't take your name? I said you're not playing well. I said it, it's my wish. You say whatever you want to say].” As the argument heats up, Vishal tells Ranvir, “Mai to aapse ache se baat kar raha tha sir. Aap mere se badtameezi kar rahe ho sir. [I was talking to you nicely, sir. You are being rude to me, sir].” Ranvir reacts, “Tu koi ache se baat ni kar raha tha. Mere ko pata hai. [You were not talking nicely. I know].”

Emphasising how Ranvir Shorey targets him, Vishal Pandey adds, “Ghum fir ke kya aapne chaunkdi maar ke rakhi hai kya? Mai to soch raha tha ab sab clear hai hamare beech me lekin aapki aise kr re ho [Why do you keep targeting me and sitting on me ‘chaunkdi maar ke'? I thought everything was clear between us, but you're doing this].”

Unable to understand, Ranvir Shorey asks, “Kya chaukdi maar ke? [What do you mean by 'chaunkdi maar ke'?].” Vishal Pandey explains, “Matlab chaunkdi maarke matlab ki mere naam pe cross maar ke bethe ho, uska matlab yeh hota hai. [Meaning you have crossed my name out, that's what it means].” Towards the end, Ranvir can be heard saying, “Bikul jo tera behaviour hai, us hisaab se hi nomination hogi na. [Of course, your nomination will be based on your behaviour].”

“Kya Ranvir kar rahe hain Vishal ko target, ya hui hai galat fehmi? [Is Ranvir targeting Vishal, or is it a misunderstanding?],” read the text attached to the post.

Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Shivani Kumari, and Payal Malik are the nominated participants for this week.