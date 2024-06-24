Bigg Boss OTT 3: This Is What Tarot Card Reader Munisha Khatwani Predicts About Shivani Kumari And Naezy

Munisha Khatwani and others. courtesy: jiocinema)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Munisha Khatwani, who is a well-known tarot card reader, has predicted the future of her fellow participants - influencer Shivani Kumari and rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. In the video, shared by the makers on Instagram, Munisha asks Shivani Kumari to pull a card. After taking a look at the card, Munisha says, “Aap jo bhi karenge naa, log aapko appreciate karenge. Three of pentacles indicates ki aap apne talent ko aage badhao. Apne aap ke upar shak mat karo. [People will appreciate you and your work. Three of Pentacles indicates that you should advance your talent. Do not doubt yourself.]”

Up next, Naezy volunteers to pull the card. Munisha Khatwani reveals that he has picked Eight of Pentacles. “Bahut zyada mehnat hai. Eight of Pentacles indicates ki aapko aur zyada mehnat karni chahiye. Mehnat aapki rang layegi. Thoda samay lagega. Aapko aisa lagta hai ki log aapka hard work nahi notice kar rahe, notice kar rahe hai lekin abhi vo aapka samay turn hona baaki hai. [You need to do a lot of hard work. Eight of Pentacles indicates that you need to work even harder. Your hard work will pay off. It will take some time. You feel like people are not noticing your hard work, but they are. Your time to shine is yet to come.]”

The text attached to the video read, “Housemates ka future predict kiya Munisha ke tarot cards ne. Contestants ki predictions jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 [Munisha's tarot cards have predicted the future of the housemates. To know the contestants' predictions, watch #BiggBossOTT3.]

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 at 9 PM. The reality show features a total of 16 contestants, including Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Lovekesh Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Paulomi Polo Das, and others. Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams 24/7 on Jio Cinema Premium.