Bhumi Pednekkar Set To Star Opposite Akshay Kumar In Priyadarshan's 99th Film: Report

Bhumi Pednekkar is set to share screen space with Akshay Kumar once again, with the actor joining Priyadarshan's upcoming film.

The project will bring the two actors together four years after they starred in the 2022 family drama Raksha Bandhan. Priyadarshan confirmed Bhumi's casting to Hindustan Times.

The film will reportedly be a comedy set in the 1970s, with Akshay playing a tiger hunter. While the makers have yet to announce the title, the project is expected to go on floors in the last week of November. It will also mark Priyadarshan's 99th directorial venture and is being produced by Ramesh Taurani.

According to an earlier report by the same outlet, the team is planning a three-month shooting schedule across Rajasthan and Mumbai, while Bhopal is also being considered as a possible location. Actors Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav have reportedly joined the project as well.

Bhumi's casting comes after a busy year for the actor, who received praise for her performance in Daldal earlier this year. She was recently on a spiritual tour, visiting Shirdi in Maharashtra, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. In July, she had also visited her Kul Devi temple in Goa on her birthday to seek blessings.

The upcoming film will add another title to Akshay and Priyadarshan's long association, which has produced several popular comedies over the years. The actor-director duo has worked together on films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha and Bhooth Bangla.