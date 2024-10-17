<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>: Kartik Aaryan Steals The Show With "Spooky Slide" In Delhi

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Steals The Show With "Spooky Slide" In Delhi

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release this Diwali on November 1, 2024

Read Time: 2 mins
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Steals The Show With "Spooky Slide" In Delhi
Kartik Aaryan pictured in Delhi
New Delhi:

Kartik Aaryan set the mood and swept the audience off their feet as he made a thrilling entry on a bike at a popular college in Delhi, launching the highly anticipated title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The crowd burst into clapping and whistling for the actor as Kartik showcased his slick gliding dance moves, instantly turning the event into a SpookySlide sensation. The track, featuring a collaboration of a lifetime, among global icons Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar, is crafted by musical maestros Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi. Fans already declared it one of Bollywood's biggest musical moments of the year.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "The spookiest slide in town. Dare to try? #SpookySlide" Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about this highly anticipated box-office clash. He said, "It's not a versus between the two films; they are part of significant franchises, and I have great admiration for everyone involved. Ye jo versus chalu hua hai, ye bahut galat hai (This versus debate that has started, it's wrong.)"

"Films are not frequently releasing, and we read about this daily. Now, during Diwali, we have two films coming out that audiences have eagerly awaited for a long time. I appreciate their film, and I will be watching it too. I hope you all support our film as well. Both films have a strong chance of succeeding, I don't see it as a competition," Kartik Aaryan added.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan, and her partner-in-crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this is the third instalment of Bollywood's favourite horror-comedy franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release this Diwali on November 1, 2024 in theatres.

