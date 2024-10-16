<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>: Vidya Balan And Madhuri Dixit's Shout Outs For Title Track

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has left everyone stunned with its mind-blowing trailer. To elevate the audience's excitement even further, the makers have now released the teaser for the title track, which dropped yesterday and has left everyone exhilarated about its release. Everyone is excited to witness the biggest music collaboration featuring global music icon Pitbull-known as Mr. Worldwide-along with global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. Ahead of the release of the song, the cast is visibly excited, and they have already begun the countdown in anticipation.

Taking to her social media, Vidya Balan shared a poster of the title track and wrote, "Dos horas to go!"

Madhuri Dixit took to her social media and wrote on the poster of the title track - "Cuatro horas to go!"

Sharing the song, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "The spookiest slide in town. Dare to try? #SpookySlide." Take a look:

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood's favorite horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.