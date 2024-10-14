Kartik Aaryan Weighs In On <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>, <i>Singham Again</i> Clash: "<i>Ye Bahut Galat Hai</i>"

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on Diwali on November 1. The third instalment of the much-loved Bhool Bhulaiyya franchise is highly anticipated by fans, with the trailer getting record hits. But on the same day as its release, another big-budget movie, Singham 3, is hitting the screens. Kartik Aaryan recently shared his take on this box office clash during a promotional event for his film. "It's not a versus between the two films; they are part of significant franchises, and I have great admiration for everyone involved. Ye jo versus chalu hua hai, ye bahut galat hai (This versus debate that has started, it's wrong)," he said.

The actor asserted that he didn't see any competition between the two films. "Films are not frequently releasing, and we read about this daily. Now, during Diwali, we have two films coming out that audiences have eagerly awaited for a long time. I appreciate their film, and I will be watching it too. I hope you all support our film as well. Both films have a strong chance of succeeding, I don't see it as a competition," he said.

In the festival season, there's space for both films to pull in the crowds, he remarked. "Diwali is such a significant holiday that I believe two films can easily coexist in theaters. While Singham Again falls under the action genre, our film is a horror-comedy. As a moviegoer, I see it as a festival for all of us, with two options on the same day, which is rare in our industry these days," he said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Singham Again, too, has a strong buzz around it and features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.