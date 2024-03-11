OG Manjulika Vidya Balan Begins Filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. See Her Post

Vidya shared this image. (courtesy: VidyaBalan)

Vidya Balan, the OG Manjulika of the franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, began shooting for the film. She shared a BTS video on her Instagram feed on Monday. The video features muhurat shot of the film. Apart from Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will be seen in this installment. Kartik was also a part of the second installment of the franchasie. In the video, Kartik and Triptii can be seen hugging each other. Vidya, Kartik and Triptii can be seen performing arti as a part of the muhurat shot. Anees Bazmee is directing the film. Sharing the video, Vidya wrote, "Super thrilled to kickstart this spooky yet hilarious journey of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 with the super talented @kartikaaryan and @tripti_dimri , the visionary @aneesbazmee and the man who made this all possible #BhushanKumar! Can't wait for #Diwali2024" Take a look:

A couple of days back, Kartik Aaryan shared a post to announce he had started filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He shared a post in which he can be seen seeking blessings from God at home. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today. #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3." Take a look:

Meanwhile, the upcoming Anees Bazmee directorial will once again feature Vidya Balan, who was not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, Akshay Kumar, who starred in the first instalment and was also not a part of the second film, will not star in the upcoming film either. Explaining why, director Anees Bazmee told Zoom, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be hitting the big screens on Diwali 2024.