Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Post Eclipsed By Comments Like 'Bring Back Akshay Kumar'

Still from a video on X. (courtesy: Delightfulstar1)

Kartik Aaryan's latest post on Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 was eclipsed by comments on Akshay Kumar. It so happened that Kartik Aaryan delighted his fans on Monday evening by announcing his first ever collaboration with the OG Manjulika AKA Vidya Balan in the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The makers announced the project on social media by way of posting a compilation video of Kartik and Vidya's versions of Ami Je Tomar. Kartik Aaryan, who garnered a lot praise for his portrayal of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, welcomed Vidya Balan onboard with a sweet post. It read, "And its happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome Balan Vidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "

In the comment section, many fans expressed their excitement about Vidya Balan's return to the franchise, while some others put forth a special request. "Ab Akshay Kumarji ko bhi vapis le lo (Bring back Akshay Kumar),"wrote a fan while another wrote, "bring back Akshay Kumar." ICYDK, Akshay Kumar played the role of a Psychiatrist Dr Aditya in the first installment of the film.

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, the upcoming Anees Bazmee directorial will once again feature Vidya Balan, who was not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, Akshay Kumar, who starred in the first instalment and was also not a part of the second film, will not star in the upcoming film either. Explaining why, director Anees Bazmee told Zoom, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes."

Regarding the start date of filming, the director said, "Well, we definitely start in March, but I haven't finalised the exact date yet."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be hitting the big screens on Diwali 2024.