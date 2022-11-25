On Bhediya Release Day, Kapil Sharma Sends 'Best Wishes' To Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan

Kapil Sharma with Bhediya stars. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya opened in cinema halls today. The Amar Kaushik directorial also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, team Bhediya appeared on Kapil Sharma's comedy show to promote the horror-comedy. Their visit was filled with fun, heartwarming and rib-tickling memories. Host Kapil Sharma, on Thursday, posted pictures with Varun, Kriti, Amar Kaushik, Deepak and Abhishek and sent them “best wishes” for their movie. In the images, the actress looks gorgeous in a black dress with abstract designs. Varun Dhawan went for a casual look – a red vest, a brown jacket and grey jeans. In the caption, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Best wishes to my brother Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, sir Amar Kaushik and the entire team of Bhediya, releasing tomorrow.”

Bhediya shows Varun Dhawan's character named Bhaskar as a mythical werewolf. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a doctor while Abhishek Banerjee and Sharik Khan feature as Bhaskar's friends. More about the film later. First, check out Kapil Sharma's post here:

Kapil Sharma also shared a video, showing how Varun Dhawan made a filmy entry on The Kapil Sharma Show. The clip also features Kiku Sharda, or should we say Gudiya Laundry Wali, asking Abhishek Banerjee to find a groom for her via auditions and Kriti Sanon setting the stage on fire by dancing to Thumkeshwari song.

Bhediya, produced by Dinesh Vijan, is based on popular folklore. The shooting of the film took place in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also, take a look at the solo posters of the “wolf pack” here:

Bhediya marks Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's third collaboration after the 2015 film Dilwale and a dance sequence in Varun's 2019 movie Kalank.