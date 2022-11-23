Kriti Sanon Visited Her School After 15 Years. See What She Posted

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon visited her school and was super thrilled about it. The actress returned to school after a decade-and-a-half for a very special reason – to promote her film Bhediya. Sharing an image of herself standing outside the gate of her school, DPS RK Puram, Kriti Sanon said, “Back to school. After 15 years. Such a proud feeling to be back at my school to promote my film Bhediya. Nostalgic. D.P.S. R.K. Puram has given me a lot. It truly shaped the person I am today. And it was the best feeling to come back to say “I made it!” She also added the hashtag #AlwaysADipsiteAtHeart. Replying to the post, Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon dropped a bunch of fire emojis.

See the post here:

Kriti Sanon also shared an Instagram Stories in which she is seen with her co-star Varun Dhawan. In the clip, Kriti welcomes Varun to Delhi, which she describes as her “home” and shares that she is really excited to visit her school to promote the film. In a note, she added, “Too excited to visit my school after 15 years.Uff...Can't explain. Also, Dilli is a vibe.”

Screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story.

Before this, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan had also interacted with students in Ahmedabad. In a video shared by the actress, Kriti Sanon is dancing with children to the Bhediya song Thumkeshwari. Sharing the clips, Kriti Sanon said, “Thumkeshwari became a “chhoti bachchi” all over again. Best time I've had in Ahmedabad.” The chhoti bachchi reference is a nod to the viral dialogue from her debut film Heropanti.

Recently, on the occasion of Children's Day too, Kriti Sanon took a walk down memory lane by sharing a montage video of her throwback images. She also said that her hairstyle as a child inspired her to look in Bhediya. In the caption, Kriti said, “That's where Anika's look came from.. My bachpan. Always keep the “chhoti bachchi” alive. Here's to never growing up. Happy Children's Day!

Bhediya has been directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.