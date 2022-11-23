World, Meet Varun Dhawan's Furry Friend From The Sets Of Bhediya

A still from Varun Dhawan's video. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya is the talk of the town and for good reason. The trailer and the songs are already a hit with fans, and the actor has been keeping everyone entertained with updates and stories from the world of Bhediya. Adding to his list of posts dedicated to the movie is a new video, in which Varun is cuddling an adorable puppy. In the clip, Varun Dhawan is seen holding the puppy in his arms while the pup is busy licking the actor's face. Sharing the post, Varun said, “Dogs of Bhediya (wolf emoji).” The post received a lot of love from Varun's fans and colleagues on social media. Replying to the video, Rhea Kapoor dropped red hearts and teary-eyes emojis. Saba Pataudi too commented saying, “Good luck for the movie. Hope you like the story...hoardings looked awesome.” Anusha Dandekar and Sophie Choudry replied with heart emojis.

See the post here:

A day ago, Varun Dhawan also shared a picture that he clicked after the first screening of the film. In it, he is seen alongside Bhediya director Amar Kaushik and his father, veteran director David Dhawan. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy. Post the first screening of #Bhediya last night. This is a film I've been wanting to do since a very very long time and to finally see Bhediya in all its glory. Can't wait… milte hai 25th Nov ko.” Replying to the post, actor Sikander Kher said, “Good luck brother! Looking forward to watching this one.” Huma Qureshi said, “Woo hoo.”

After he finished shooting for the film, Varun Dhawan shared the profound impact working on the character had on him. Sharing an image of his toned physique, Varun Dhawan said, “Last day. Filming our last key scenes on #Bhediya in the next 24 hours. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it's time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director Amar Kaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning.”

Varun Dhawan will be seen in the film alongside Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.