Bharat's Chashni: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Song Has A Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu Reference

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan in a still from Chashni (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Chashni' is the second song from the film to be released This song has glimpses of Katrina and Salman's romance 'Bharat' will release on Eid this year

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's romance in the new Bharat song is as sweet as Chashni. No kidding! Remember one of the first glimpses of Bharat was Katrina in a green lehenga and Salman in a black bandhgala? That was actually from the song Chashni, which begins with an adorable reference to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Chashni is set in 1974, a decade after Bharat was seen romancing Disha Patani and four years after he met Madam Sir aka Kumud Raina aka Katrina Kaif for the first time. "Indian cinema ko mil gaya tha uska pehla superstar - Rajesh Khanna. Lekin hum the old school, yani ke Dilip Kumar ke fan aur hume mil gayi thi humari Saira Banu."

Chashni shows how Bharat fell in love with Madam Sir hook, line and sinker while working in a mine what happens to their love story then on. Chashni is a melodious romantic number composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Vishal Abhijeet Srivastava.

Watch Bharat song Chashni here:

Bharat is partly a period piece as it tracks the protagonist's journey from the 1960s to 2010. The first song of the movie - Slow Motion - told us Bharat's first love was a trapeze artiste from when he was with The Great Russian Circus. Bharat also stars Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is all set to hit screens on Eid, June 5.

