Adult Film Star Kylie Page Dies At 28 From Suspected Drug Overdose: Report

Adult film star Kylie Page has died from suspected drug overdose, according to a TMZ report. She was 28.

Kylie Page, whose real name was Kylie Pylant, was found dead on June 25, 2025 at her residence in Los Angeles. Sources in law enforcement told the publication that they received a call from a concerned friend to check in on her.

By the time the fire department arrived at the scene, Kylie Page was already dead, the TMZ report stated. According to the outlet, officers found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in her home along with sexually graphic photos of her with different men scattered around the apartment.

The official cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Law enforcement insiders, however, said that Kylie Page's death is "a suspected overdose, and foul play is not thought to be involved".

Kylie Page, who hailed from Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the US, found fame in the adult entertainment industry after working with big companies such as Vixen Media and Canadian porn website Brazzers.

Following her death, Kylie Page's family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

The fundraising page reads, "We lost her too soon, and now her family is trying to bring her home from California to the Midwest - to lay her to rest surrounded by friends and family. This GoFundMe isn't just about funeral expenses. It's about bringing Kylie home. It's about helping her family breathe through the shock, the grief, and the unimaginable reality they're living in."