Bharat: Katrina Kaif's 'Most Incredible Journey' As Kumud Raina (Salman Khan's 'Madam Sir')

Highlights Katrina Kaif introduced her character from the year 1975 'Bharat' is her third film with director Ali Abbas Zafar The movie will be releasing on June 5, 2019

Katrina Kaif recently posted a photo on her Instagram introducing her character in the film Bharat. The different posters from the movie told us before that there is going to be a timeline of several decades starting from 1960s to 2010 in the movie and Katrina Kaif was seen in the posters set 1970s onwards. In this post, Katrina Kaif introduced the character Kumud Raina and also mentioned that the look of her character belongs from the year 1975. Previously, we came across to know her character as Madam Sir but in this post, she gave a proper introduction. Sharing the post, the actress wrote: "Kumud Raina 1975... I had the most incredible time working on this character; the whole journey has been the most exciting for me yet, after working with Ali Abbas Zafar in three films. Can't wait for everyone to see the film."

Bharat's previous posters have given us a view about the different looks the actors - Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan - are going to have in the film. So far, Katrina has appeared in three posters of the movie, set in 1970, then in 1985 and then 1990. Earlier, we have only witnessed Salman Khan addressing Katrina Kaif as "Madam Sir".

Meanwhile, take a look at the trailer of the film, which released this Monday:

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the cast of Bharat also includes actors such as Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Disha Patani. The film is sent to release on June 5, 2019.

