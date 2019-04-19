Bharat: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Are Ageing One New Poster At A Time

Salman Khan shares the latest poster (courtesy Instagram)

Bharat is yet again here with a new poster of the movie. Salman Khan shared the poster on his social media accounts. This poster of the movie is dated 1990, which means it shows a scene from 5 years later than the previous poster, which was set in 1985. In the poster, Salman Khan is seen wearing a suit and appears to be quite older than he looked in the previous poster. Even Katrina Kaif appears to have an aged look here. Both the actors have intense expressions on their faces in the picture. The poster also shows a glimpse of the actors standing at the Wagah Border. These series of posters are being shared to create a story-line in the time-lapse format, which gives a vague idea about the story.

Both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan shared the poster and captioned it as: "Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai!" and hastagged it with 'Bharat Ka Vaada'.

Here is the new poster tweeted by Salman Khan. This Bharat poster is the third of Salman and Katrina together.

The timeline has been dated back to 1960s in the posters and the recent one has 1990 mentioned on it. The actor has a different look in all of the posters from being young and a navy officer to being a middle-aged man and so on. The actor plays the titular character that reflects the life of Bharat and his journey.

In the very beginning, we got the glimpse of the very first poster set in 2010. In this poster, Salman Khan is sporting a bearded look with grey hair and specs. He captioned it saying, "Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain!" Take a look at the other posters here:

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu and also Disha Patani as seen in the second poster of the movie that was shred. The movie will release on June 5, 2019.

