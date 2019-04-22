Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan's Life Is Time-Lapse History Of India. Bonus: Katrina Kaif

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan in a still from the film (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Bharat' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar The film is scheduled to release on June 5 'Bharat' reunites Katrina and Salman on screen again

The trailer of Bharat just released and needless to say that Salman Khan is the star of the whole show. Remember his dialogue: "Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain,usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain"? The protagonist - Bharat - shows us his bitter-sweet journey from 1960 to 2010 through his countless experiences, each adding a streak of wisdom in his hair at a time. At first go, the trailer of Bharat introduces us to a young protagonist, who was a daredevil bike stuntman in a circus. The love of his life was a trapeze artist played by Disha Patani. Soon, Salman Khan's "jawaani rangeen" days dissolved as he got himself employed at a mine, working under the supervision of "Madam Sir." Yes, Katrina Kaif.

With Madam Sir, begins a new chapter - one that will remain with Bharat till the end of his journey. The trailer reveals a mine explosion separates Bharat from Madam Sir and the trauma makes him relive the time of Partition. Bharat was little when he had to leave his father (Jackie Shroff) behind and step into independent India.

Next we see Salman Khan as a navy officer, fighting off armed intruders in the midst of the sea. There's also a wedding sequence featuring Katrina and Salman but that really blurs the lines between dreams and reality. Bharat trailer ends with the protagonist recalling his father's words: "Desh logon se banta hai... hai logon ki pehchan unke parivaar se hoti hai... tujhme poora desh hai, Bharat."

Watch the Bharat trailer here:

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Sunil Grover and others. Bharat is all slated to hit screens on June 5.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.