What Is AV Malformation? All About It

An arteriovenous malformation (AVM) is a complex vascular anomaly characterized by a tangle of blood vessels which disturbs the connection between your arteries and veins. This abnormal structure can disrupt normal blood flow and oxygen delivery to tissues, leading to various clinical manifestations depending on the location and size of the malformation. AVMs mostly occur in the spinal cord and the brain but can develop in other body parts.

In some cases, tangled blood vessels in an AVM do not form properly, they can weaken and burst. This can cause bleeding in the brain known as a hemorrhage, which can lead to a stroke or brain damage.

Understanding AV malformations

In a normal circulatory system, arteries carry oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the tissues, and veins return deoxygenated blood to the heart. In an AVM, the direct connection between arteries and veins causes high-pressure blood to flow directly into veins, which cannot handle such high flow, potentially leading to complications.

What causes AV malformations

The exact cause of AVMs is not known. Experts believe that they can result from developmental errors that occur during embryonic formation. Some AVMs are congenital, meaning they are present at birth, while others may develop later in life due to trauma or other medical conditions.

Symptoms of AVMs

AVMs are typically found in the brain and spinal cord. However, they can occur anywhere in the body. The symptoms, severity of the condition and complications majorly depend on the location of the AVM.

Individuals with AVM of the brain may experience:

Headaches

Seizures

Muscle weakness

Problem with speech

Loss of consciousness

Dizziness

Visual problems

Pain where peripheral AVMs are present

AVMs can also be asymptomatic.

Complications

The primary concern with AVMs is the risk of bleeding or rupture, which can lead to serious complications such as stroke, permanent neurological damage, brain damage, or even death. Other potential complications include heart failure, seizures or certain types of skin ulcers in peripheral AVMs due to high blood flow.

Arteriovenous malformations are significant vascular anomalies. Early diagnosis and the appropriate treatment options are essential to mitigate the risks associated with AVMs.

