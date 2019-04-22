'Kya Baat Hai Bhai. Bahut Khoob': Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction To Salman's Bharat Trailer

Salman Khan in a still from the trailer of Bharat. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Highlights "Thank you Shah Rukh- Picture abhi baaki hai," tweeted Salman The trailer of Bharat is going insanely viral Anil Kapoor and Preity Zinta also reviewed the trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan's Bharat hit the Internet on Monday and it occupied a spot on the list of trends throughout the day (but more about that later). This is the story of Shah Rukh Khan's response to the viral trailer. Just like Salman's fans, SRK too was super impressed with the film's trailer. The 53-year-old actor tweeted: "Kya baat hai bhai! Bahut khoob." Salman Khan borrowed a line from SRK's 2007 film Om Shanti Om to thank the actor and wrote: "Thank you Shah Rukh- Picture abhi baaki hai."

Take a look at SRK and Salman's Twitter conversation here:

Thank You Shahrukh - picture abhi baaki hai... https://t.co/Q0Yc4SpmLq — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 22, 2019

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have co-starred in the 2002 movie Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the 1995 film Karan Arjun. Salman Khan featured in the song Issaqbaazi from Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero, in which he co-starred with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Preity Zinta also shared the trailer of Bharat on their respective Twitter accounts. "Wow ! Isey kehte hain picture ka trailer. Congratulations and all the best. This one is going to be huge. Check it out folks," tweeted Preity Zinta.

The trailer of Bharat went viral within a few minutes after it was shared on social media. The trailer has over 5 million views on YouTube within a few hours. Check out the trailer of Bharat here:

Bharat has been directed by Kabir Khan. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Bharat is slated to release on June 5 this year.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.