Shah Rukh Khan Urges Fans To Vote In His New Music Video Karo Matdan

"PM Sahib Narendra Modi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein," wrote Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 22, 2019 17:03 IST
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Karo Matdan. (Image courtesy: YouTube )


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh Khan has rapped in the music video
  2. The video has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment
  3. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the video

Shah Rukh Khan might be slightly late in urging his fans to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections but we can't overlook the fact that the actor did it in style. SRK's appeal to fans did not involve conventional methods. In fact, the 53-year-old actor released a music video to send across his message to the voters. SRK collaborated with music composer Tanishk Bagchi and shared a music video on social media on Monday evening. The video begins with Shah Rukh proudly showcasing his inked finger and he can also be seen rapping in music video. The lyrics in the video are by Abby Viral and it has been produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan apologised for the delay in releasing the video. He shared the video and tweeted: "PM Sahib Narendra Modi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein... Aap mat hona vote karne mein. Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power. Please use It. thank you."

Take a look at the video here:

Last month, PM Modi had appealed to several Bollywood stars including SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others by asking them to help bring more people out to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. "Urging Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...it's all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it)," tweeted PM Modi.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai'sZero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor has not announced any other project as of now.



