Shah Rukh Khan Urges Fans To Vote In His New Music Video Karo Matdan

Shah Rukh Khan might be slightly late in urging his fans to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections but we can't overlook the fact that the actor did it in style. SRK's appeal to fans did not involve conventional methods. In fact, the 53-year-old actor released a music video to send across his message to the voters. SRK collaborated with music composer Tanishk Bagchi and shared a music video on social media on Monday evening. The video begins with Shah Rukh proudly showcasing his inked finger and he can also be seen rapping in music video. The lyrics in the video are by Abby Viral and it has been produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan apologised for the delay in releasing the video. He shared the video and tweeted: "PM Sahib Narendra Modi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein... Aap mat hona vote karne mein. Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power. Please use It. thank you."

Take a look at the video here:

PM sahib @narendramodi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein...aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! 'Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.' Please Use It. Thank u to @tanishkbagchi@abbyviral@parakramsinghr . https://t.co/9280i8BnK3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

Last month, PM Modi had appealed to several Bollywood stars including SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others by asking them to help bring more people out to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. "Urging Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...it's all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it)," tweeted PM Modi.

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections.



Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :) — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai'sZero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor has not announced any other project as of now.

