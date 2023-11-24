Salman Khan On His Fans' Feud With Shah Rukh's Fans: 'Don't Understand This Negativity'

SRK and Salman in a throwback. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with the other Khan, Aamir, have been ruling the Bollywood industry for years now. Both Shah Rukh and Salman enjoy a massive fan following and the release of their films is no less than a festival for their die-hard fans. They have also been making special cameo appearances in each other's films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan and now Tiger 3. Their cameos in each other's films have found favour with the audience as well. On the cameos in each other's films, the Dabangg actor told ANI, "Me and Shah Rukh Khan keep making guest appearances in each other's films. It feels good that our fans love it. There is always an excitement as the bond that we share extends off-screen as well."

However, despite the superstars sharing a close bond, their fans always seem to be feuding on social media.

Speaking about the fans' fights and social media trolling, Salman told ANI, "I always tell my fans that he (SRK) is your brother's (Salman) brother, so nothing should happen to him. So my fans didn't do that much. And I don't see that much social media, I don't understand this negativity and trolling, so the thing that I don't understand does not bother me much, and neither does Shah Rukh."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently basking in the grand success of his recently released action thriller film Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

SRK will be seen next in director Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

