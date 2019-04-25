Bharat Song Slow Motion: Salman Khan And Disha Patani's Jawaani Deewani Days

Salman Khan and Disha Patani from Bharat song Slow Motion (courtesy YouTube)

"Aaja doob jaoon teri aankhon ke ocean mein, 'slow motion' mein!" - we can expect only Salman Khan to pull off such a bona-fide Bollywood masala number. The first song from Salman Khan's Bharat playlist - Slow Motion - is here and will win you over in slo-mo. The song is set in 1964 when Salman Khan AKA Bharat was a daredevil bike stuntman at The Great Russian Circus and Disha Patani was a charming trapeze artiste. Bharat was clearly smitten by his colleague and the couple's love story is just what the song Slow Motion depicts. All members of The Great Russian Circus join in celebrating Bharat's love story.

The song is also the first proper glimpse of Disha Patani, who works with Salman Khan for the first time. Disha Patani already has a reputation for being a great dancer and with Slow Motion, she scores full marks on the dance floor. Disha in a body hugging crop saree look reminds us of Katrina Kaif from Chikni Chameli and Disha is as good as Katrina in the song.

Singing credits for Slow Motion go to Vishal and Shekhar, featuring Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal. Watch the song Slow Motion from Bharat here:

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the storyline of Bharat is spread across decades ranging from 1960 to 2010. Salman Khan sports several different looks in the film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and others.

Bharat is all set to hit screens on Eid, June 5 this year.

