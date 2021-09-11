Bennifer 2.0 Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut. Need We Say More?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights JLo and Ben Affleck were engaged back in 2002

It ended in a split two years later

The two started dating again earlier this year

So, when was the last time we saw Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make a red carpet appearance together? Last night is the answer. Yes, you read that right! The 'will they, won't they' debate can go on forever but as of now, all seems to be going right for Hollywood's new-old couple on the block - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple made a head-turning appearance together on the red carpet at the screening of The Last Duel during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. Bennifer 2.0 made their red carpet debut in style.

JLo looked fabulous as always in a white Georges Hobeika gown, while Ben complemented her in a black suit. The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet. See the pictures here:

Bennifer on the red carpet, everyone, (Image courtesy: AFP)

JLo and Ben Affleck made their relationship Instagram official on the singer's 52nd birthday, when she posted a picture of her and Ben kissing. See the pictures here:

The rumour mills about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started when they were spotted on a vacation of sorts in Montana, earlier this year. The couple were reportedly spotted at JLo's Miami beach house as well. Also, they were reports of the couple sneaking in kisses in the middle of workout sessions. The Gigi co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. They also broke up with their respective partners this year. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.