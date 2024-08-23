Jennifer Lopez Files To Drop Ben Affleck's Last Name, Cites "Irreconcilable Differences" As Reason For Divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, two years after they got married, US media outlets reported. Now, according to a new report by People, Jennifer Lopez has requested to drop Ben Affleck's last name in her divorce filing and has also requested for her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, to be restored. According to the court documents obtained by People, in her filing, Jennifer Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. According to the report, the documents also indicated that she did not want her or Ben Affleck to be awarded spousal support.

As per the report, the singer-actor also checked to separate their property (assets and debts). "The exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition when same is ascertained," the People report stated.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that JLo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. A People report confirmed, "Jennifer Lopez filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and listed April 26, 2024 as the date of separation. She filed for divorce herself without using a lawyer and is technically self-represented." ICYDK, August 20 marked the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia.

The rumours of their split began last year when JLo walked the Met Gala red carpet solo. On her 55th birthday this year, Ben Affleck skipped her Bridgerton -themed birthday party. She also cancelled her summer tour to spend more time with her family.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement in April 2022. In July that year, they got married in Georgia (18 years after their first romance failed). The actors first met on the sets of the film Gigi and they got engaged in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later.