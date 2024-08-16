Jennifer Garner Visits Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Residence On His Birthday. MIA - Jennifer Lopez

First, let us take a moment and wish Ben Affleck a belated happy birthday. The actor turned 52 on Thursday, August 15. Now, as per a report by Page Six, Ben Affleck celebrated his special day with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. The two got married in 2005. After living together for over a decade, they parted ways in 2018. They continue to co-parent their children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck's wife and pop icon Jennifer Lopez, was MIA from the celebration. A similar scene was witnessed during JLo's Bridgeton-themed birthday party. JLo and Ben's marital status has been making a lot of noise.

Meanwhile, as per OK Magazine, Jennifer Garner has been visiting Ben Affleck “a few times a week” amid rumours of marital troubles between him and Jennifer Lopez. “The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and JLo's broken relationship, but she has no choice,” the source was quoted as saying. The source added, “People close to Ben [Affleck] have been concerned about him for some time. He's in a bad place and has been isolated.”

A Fox News report has claimed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have “no plans to announce that they are not a couple.” The source said, "They are not getting back together. They are not trying to work it out. They have no plans to announce that they are not a couple right now. They have zero plans to announce this anytime soon."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's history dates back to 2002 when they first started dating. They got engaged in the same year but ended up calling off their wedding. The couple crossed paths again in 2021 and got married in 2022.



