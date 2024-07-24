Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Have 'No Plans To Announce That They Are Not A Couple Right Now': Report

A throwback of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. (courtesy: BenniferMoments)

Not a day goes by without Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck making it to the trends list, courtesy their separation rumours. According to a recent Fox News report, the actors are not planning to get back together anytime soon. A source recently told Fox News, "They are not getting back together. They are not trying to work it out." The stars have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Ben Affleck has been living in a Brentwood rental, while JLo has been largely holidaying. The source added, "They have no plans to announce that they are not a couple right now. They have zero plans to announce this anytime soon."

According to a report by People, the singer who celebrates her 55th birthday on July 24 (today) - hosted a Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons over the weekend and Ben Affleck was MIA from the celebrations. "Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the actor, 51, was not at his wife's Bridgerton-themed party, which took place in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20," the People report stated. The guest list included Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in 2022. The Gigi co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were previously married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.