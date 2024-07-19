Ben Affleck Is 'Upset It Didn't Work Out' With Jennifer Lopez: Report

A throwback of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. (courtesy: BenniferMoments)

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce rumours. The couple have been going through a rough patch in their life. Now, as per the latest development, Ben Affleck is finding it hard to believe that they are heading for a divorce. A source told Ok Magazine, "Jennifer was Ben's dream woman. It was a drama all the time. He's feeling down about it and is upset and depressed that it didn't work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do." Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in 2022.

Talking about the different personalities of the couple, an insider told the magazine, “Jennifer Lopez has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers." She's tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to," the source explained. "Jennifer's keeping her head up. She doesn't want to be seen as the villain."

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together. They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them," the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, a Pagesix report claimed that Jennifer Lopez celebrated her second wedding anniversary without Ben Affleck in Bridgehampton, New York. The pop icon was joined by her son, Max, and her assistant.

Before Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner. The two are parents to three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.