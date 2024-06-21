Ben Affleck On Wife Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Rumours: 'She Is So Famous...'

JLo with Ben Affleck. (courtesy: glamqueenjlo)

Ben Affleck and his wife, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez have been in the headlines for quite some time now. Courtesy: Their divorce rumours. Recently, the actor-filmmaker spoke highly of JLo's unparalleled “fame” in an interview that was reportedly recorded before the couple started living separately. During his appearance on Kevin Hart's talk show, Hart to Heart, Ben stated that Jennifer Lopez's fame is “F****n Bananas.” Talking about how the pop icon is “important to people,” Ben said, “We went somewhere with Jennifer—I can't remember because she's so famous and she creates this... People love her, and she really represents something important to people." He added, “[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!'”

Before Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner. The two share three kids: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. On the other hand, JLo has twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

Recounting an experience of the blended family's visit to Times Square in New York, Ben Affleck shared, “We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F—k it, babe, we're going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.' [Lopez] was like, ‘Alright,' she didn't say s—t,” he said. Affleck continued, “We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s—t was like f—n' bananas.'”

On Father's Day, Ben Affleck spent time with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner visited Ben's home, according to a Page Six report. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez posted a Father's Day post for Ben Affleck. She shared a black and white throwback photo of her husband on her Instagram Stories. JLo wrote, “Our hero Happy Father's Day” in the caption, along with a white heart.

Before that, DailyMail.com reported that Jennifer Lopez “has had enough” of Ben Affleck's “grumpy" behaviour. A source told the publication, “Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse…If people could see what she has really gone through they would be easier on her.”

On the professional front, Jennifer Lopez will be soon seen in Unstoppable, and Kiss of the Spider Woman.