Ben Affleck Spotted With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner On Father's Day Amid Split Rumours From Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck earlier pictured in California. (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Amid separation rumours from his wife Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck was spotted hanging out with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. On Father's Day, Jennifer Garner paid a visit to his residence, as reported by Page Six. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in June 2005 and share three children - Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The two parted ways in 2018. Four years later, in 2022, the actor married JLo. Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez do not share any children, Jennifer Lopez has twins - a daughter (Emme) and a son (Max), from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

The news comes hours after Jennifer Lopez shared a Father's Day post for her husband, Ben Affleck. On Sunday, the actress-singer shared a black and white throwback image of the actor in her Instagram Stories. “Our hero Happy Father's Day,” JLo wrote in the caption. She also attached a white heart to the caption.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, DailyMail.com reported that Jennifer Lopez “has had enough” of Ben Affleck's “grumpy" behaviour. A source told the publication, “Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse…If people could see what she has really gone through they would be easier on her.”

The source added, “Ben is a great guy but he can be grumpy and a downer. I think the world saw that in photos like when they were at the Grammys last year; he wouldn't smile. If they saw how it really was, they would not attack her(Jennifer Lopez)…He (Ben Affleck) chain smokes and cusses and seems irritated a lot of the time. Great director and actor, but not a lot of laughs with him, you know? He is a wonderful father though.”

In terms of work, Jennifer Lopez will be next seen in Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.