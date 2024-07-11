Jennifer Lopez Demands Half Of Ben Affleck's $150 Million Fortune: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in a throwback picture. (courtesy: jlo)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading for a divorce. The couple, who got married in 2022, have been going through a rough patch for the last few months. Now, as per Radar Online report, the pop sensation has asked for “half of Ben Affleck's $150 million fortune”. A source told the news portal said, Jennifer Lopez wants “half of Ben's nearly $150 million fortune, even though she herself is worth much more—about $400 million." The source added, “She's demanding a full inventory of what she spent versus what he spent and wants all the money back she has invested. She isn't the one who gave up on their marriage and she's feeling seriously burned and is out for blood.” The source continued, “If he had stayed in the marriage like a good boy, she wouldn't have minded. But he abandoned her and ultimately, Jennifer always gets payback and now she's ready to play hardball.”

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Kevin Hart's talk show, Hart to Heart, Ben Affleck stated that Jennifer Lopez's fame is “F****n Bananas.” Talking about how the pop icon is “important to people,” the actor said, “We went somewhere with Jennifer—I can't remember because she's so famous and she creates this... People love her, and she really represents something important to people." He added, “[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!'”

Ben Affleck also spoke about an incident when the entire family paid a visit to Times Square in New York. He said, “We got out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F—k it, babe, we're going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.' [Lopez] was like, ‘Alright,' she didn't say s—t,” he said. Affleck continued, “We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s—t was like f—n' bananas.'”

Before Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner. The two are parents to three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.