Ben Affleck Was MIA At Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-Themed Birthday Party: Report

A throwback of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. (courtesy: BenniferMoments)

Ben Affleck and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez have been in the headlines for quite some time now due to rumours of their separation. According to a report by People, the singer who will turn 55 on July 24 - hosted a Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons over the weekend and Ben Affleck was MIA from the celebrations. "Multiple sources confirm to People that the actor, 51, was not at his wife's Bridgerton-themed party, which took place in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20," the People report stated. The guest list included Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Previously, a Page Six report claimed that Jennifer Lopez celebrated her second wedding anniversary without Ben Affleck in Bridgehampton, New York. She was reportedly accompanied by her son Max, and her assistant.

Meanwhile, a source told Ok Magazine recently, "Jennifer was Ben's dream woman. It was a drama all the time. He's feeling down about it and is upset and depressed that it didn't work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."

During his appearance on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart, Ben Affleck stated that Jennifer Lopez's fame is "F****n Bananas." Talking about how the pop icon is "important to people," the actor said, "We went somewhere with Jennifer-I can't remember because she's so famous and she creates this... People love her, and she really represents something important to people." He added, "[To me,] people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like 'AAAHHHH! J-LO!'"

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in 2022. The Gigi co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were previously married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.