Jennifer Garner Has 'No Choice' But To 'Pick Up The Pieces Of Ben Affleck And JLo's Broken Relationship': Source

Ben Affleck and his wife, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez have been in the headlines for quite some time now. Courtesy: Their divorce rumours. According to OK Magazine, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has been visiting Affleck “a few times a week” amid rumors of marital troubles between him and his current wife Jennifer Lopez. A source close to the actors told the publication, “The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J Lo's broken relationship, but she has no choice.” The insider also went on to suggest that things are getting difficult for the Gone Girl star, who is apparently “close to his breaking point” over the situation. “That's why she's spending so much time with Ben,” the source told OK Magazine.

The source went on to add, “People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He's in a bad place and has been isolating.”

Earlier, DailyMail.com reported that Jennifer Lopez “has had enough” of Ben Affleck's “grumpy" behaviour. A source told the publication, “Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse…If people could see what she has really gone through they would be easier on her.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's history dates back to 2002 when they first started dating. They got engaged that same year, but ended up calling off their wedding. The couple then rekindled their romance in 2021. They officially got married in 2022.

Before Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner. The two share three kids: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. On the other hand, JLo has twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

On the professional front, Jennifer Lopez will be soon seen in Unstoppable, and Kiss of the Spider Woman.