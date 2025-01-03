Ben Affleck's Considering Quitting Smoking; Here's Why You Should Too

Ben Affleck has been dealing with a challenging divorce from actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, which seems to be impacting his health. According to a new report, he has been struggling with chain-smoking. Determined to overcome his addiction, Ben is reportedly turning to a hypnotherapist for support. RadarOnline.com reports that Ben Affleck resumed smoking by 2016, and his habit has reportedly worsened following his brief marriage to Jennifer Lopez. He was even spotted chain-smoking in his car a day after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August last year. If you also wish to start your journey of quitting smoking, read on as we share some tips to help you overcome it.

Here's how you can start 2025 being smoke-free

If you feel the urge to smoke, wait 10 minutes before lighting up. Use this time to distract yourself with an activity like taking a walk, meditating, or calling a friend. This delay helps weaken the intensity of cravings over time, teaching your brain to manage triggers without immediately resorting to smoking.

Keep a small notebook to track your smoking triggers. Write down when you crave a cigarette, what you're doing, and how you feel. Over time, patterns will emerge, helping you identify situations or emotions that lead to smoking. Knowing your triggers can empower you to develop strategies to avoid or cope with them.

Redesign your environment to discourage smoking. Remove ashtrays, lighters, and cigarettes from your home, car, or workspace. Replace them with healthy alternatives like sugar-free gum, flavored water, or stress-relief tools like stress balls. This creates a physical and psychological barrier to smoking.

Replace smoking with small, repetitive actions that bring satisfaction, such as doodling, knitting, or chewing on a cinnamon stick. These habits can provide a similar sense of distraction and hand-mouth engagement without the harmful effects of smoking.

Use deep breathing exercises to cope with cravings. Inhale deeply through your nose for four seconds, hold for four seconds, and exhale through your mouth for six seconds. This calms your nervous system, reduces stress, and mimics the hand-to-mouth motion of smoking, providing comfort without a cigarette.

Celebrate small victories by setting up a reward system. For every day, week, or month without smoking, treat yourself to something special, like a new book, a favourite meal, or a day out. Positive reinforcement builds motivation and makes the journey more enjoyable.

Connect with others who are also quitting smoking, either online or in-person. Sharing experiences, challenges, and successes can provide emotional support and accountability. Hearing stories of others' successes can inspire and reinforce your determination.

Physical activities like yoga, cycling, or swimming can help reduce cravings and stress while improving your overall health. Exercise releases endorphins, which combat withdrawal symptoms and promote a sense of well-being, making it easier to resist the urge to smoke.

By combining these tips with determination and patience, you can navigate the journey to a smoke-free life with greater confidence and success.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.