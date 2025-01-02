Jennifer Lopez Feels Jennifer Garner Is The "Real Villain" In Divorce With Ben Affleck

Looks like a Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunion is underway, if reports are to be believed. Affleck has been spending more time with Garner, his ex, with whom he co-parents three kids. Garner and Affleck spent Christmas 2024 together with their families and kids, say reports; something that hasn't gone down too well with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. Lopez, says a report in InTouch Weekly, has always been a little "suspicious" of Garner, Affleck's ex.

A source quoted by InTouch Weekly shares that Lopez felt "threatened" by Garner all through her year-long marriage with Ben Affleck.

"JLo felt threatened by Jennifer Garner for almost all of her marriage. The way Ben would run to her [Garner] for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy. She has always been suspicious that there's still something between them, and seeing them acting like this cozy, happy family again for the whole world to see has only made her even more sure she was right all along."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filed for divorce in August 2024. They got married in July 2022. JLo and Ben were also engaged for a brief period of time in the early 2000s.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018.

The source further revealed why JLo believes Garner is the real villain, "JLo is furious with Ben, but in her view, it's Jen that's the real villain because she acted like this total sweetheart to Jen's face and made a show of wanting to help, when in reality she was running interference the whole time."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, four months after their divorce, have yet to figure out how to divide their assets.