Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-Themed Birthday Outfit Designed By Manish Malhotra: "Crafted By 40 Artisans Over 3,490 Hours"

Ace designer Manish Malhotra designed Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed gown for her 55th birthday party. The celebrity designer shared pictures of Jennifer Lopez from her birthday party. In the first click, Jennifer Lopez can be seen seated on a throne like a queen. In the second click, she can be seen smiling her heart out. Sharing details of the custom couture, Manish Malhotra wrote on Instagram, "An honour to Dress the Iconic @jlo for her Birthday with the fun The BRIDGERTON Theme party .. Custom Couture .. Corset and the Victorian Skirt with Vintage Brocade . Crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours, the corset and Victorian skirt features a floral motif moulded by hand from sequins and over half a million crystals. Petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were especially treated to preserve their hue to craft this ensemble, a celebration of intricate artistry and Indian craftsmanship." Take a look at what he posted:

Jennifer Lopez shared pictures from her birthday celebrations as well. The opening frame features Jennifer Lopez standing at a table with a three-tier cake placed on it. The singer-actress also expressed her gratitude to fans, industry friends and well-wishers for their lovely greetings.

In her note, Jennifer Lopez wrote, "I've been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much."

Jennifer Lopez added, "It's hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It's funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside."

"I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you...Always, Jennifer," she concluded. Take a look:

Jennifer Lopez has been in the news for her rumoured separation from Ben Affleck. She and Ben Affleck are reportedly heading for a divorce. The two got married in 2022.