Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, two years after they got married, TMZ and People reported Tuesday. "JLo filed legal docs Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court, but they were not filed by a lawyer. Jennifer filed pro per, meaning by herself and without an attorney," a TMZ report stated. "She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been," a source told People. Here's a timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship.

Where It Began

Once upon a time, the Gigi co-stars were engaged. Circa 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. They also broke up with their respective partners in 2021 (the year they started dating each other). JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.

The Beginning Of Rumours

The flame of rumours about began with the couple's PDA in a gym in 2021. The actors sneaked in a kiss while working out together in Miami, an ET report stated. They "shared a kiss in between sets. They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets. It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together," ET quoted a source as saying back then.

Stuck In Time

The same year, a Buzzfeed report stated that a piece of accessory had been around the clock for quite a while (literally). It was stated in a report that Ben was photographed wearing the same watch that JLo gifted him during the Jenny From the Block music video, in which he famously starred. It was gifted to him in the year 2002.

Instagram Official

JLo made it official with Ben Affleck on Instagram on her 52nd birthday. Jennifer Lopez gave her fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with Ben Affleck on a yacht. They were spotted on a vacation of in Montana and Miami. As you move on to the last picture of her album, you come across a photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing on the yacht.

Bennifer 2.0

Bennifer 2.0 or "Benifer" (as their fans popularly called them) made headlines the same year when the couple made a head-turning appearance at the screening of The Last Duel during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

The Big, Fat Wedding Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement in April 2022. In July that year, they got married in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance failed. In her newsletter, JLo vividly described her wedding weekend details with these words, "At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard. The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh...it was actually happening..."

Jlo Went Solo To Met Gala

Met Gala 2024 co-chair Jennifer Lopez went solo to the grand fashion event last year which sparked rumours of separation with Ben Affleck for the first time. Ben Affleck reportedly skipped the gala because he was filming The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour

In June this year, JLo cancelled her summer tour to spend more time with her family. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time," she wrote in her newsletter.

The Bridgerton-Themed Birthday

JLo celebrated her 55th birthday on July 24 this year and she hosted a Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons, where Ben Affleck was MIA from the celebrations. The guest list included Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. When the singer-actor shared photos of the Bridgerton-themed party, Ben Affleck was MIA from the album.

A House Just For Ben

Later in July this year, a report by People stated that Ben Affleck bought a new $20 million house in Los Angeles for himself. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez listed their Beverly Hills property for $68 million earlier in July. The couple had paid $60,850,000 for the property in May 2023.

The Divorce

US media outlet TMZ first reported that JLo has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. A People report confirmed. "Jennifer Lopez filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and listed April 26, 2024 as the date of separation. She filed for divorce herself without using a lawyer and is technically self-represented. Although they married in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, Aug. 20 marked the second anniversary of the traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia," the People report stated.