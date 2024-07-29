Ben Affleck Buys $20 Million House Without Jennifer Lopez: Report

The couple got married in 2022.

American actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck has recently bought a new $20 million house in Los Angeles, according to a report in People Magazine. The five-bedroom house closed escrow on Saturday, July 26, as per real estate sources. The home also has six baths with breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, a den, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room and a guest house.

The 51-year-old and his wife Jennifer Lopez listed their Beverly Hills property for $68 million earlier in July amid divorce rumours. The couple had paid $60,850,000 for the property in May 2023.

The separation rumours made rounds soon after 54-year-old Lopez was spotted alone at the 2024 Met Gala. However, Mr Affleck's representative informed E! News that the actor couldn't attend the event since he was filming 'The Accountant 2' in Los Angeles.

The news of Ms Lopez and Mr Affleck's living situation also comes ahead of their second wedding anniversary. Several US outlets reported on May 16 that the 'Gone Girl' actor was staying at his Brentwood house alone. Entertainment Tonight claimed that "they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."

Another source told the outlet that both of them had their "ups and downs." "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them," they said in the report.

Before Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner. The two are parents to three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.