Tension In Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Marriage? What We Know

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in 2022.

Amid widespread speculation over the status of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage, the two Hollywood actors who married in 2022 are currently living separately in the United States, as per a report in People. However, recent photos taken by paparazzi show them looking joyful. Here is all you need to know about the tensions in the "Bennifer" relationship.

Met Gala 2024

The separation rumours made rounds soon after 54-year-old Lopez was spotted alone at the 2024 Met Gala. However, Mr Affleck's representative informed E! News that the actor couldn't attend the event since he was filming 'The Accountant 2' in Los Angeles.

Living Apart

The news of Ms Lopez and Mr Affleck's living situation also comes ahead of their second wedding anniversary. Several US outlets reported on May 16 that the 'Gone Girl' actor was staying at his Brentwood house alone. Entertainment Tonightclaimed that "they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."

Another source told the outlet that both of them had their "ups and downs." "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them," they said in the report.

Wedding Rings

The 'If You Had My Love' singer was spotted wearing her wedding ring and smiling as she posed for the photographers on May 17. However, on the same day, Mr Affleck was seen without his wedding band. Paparazzi images shared on May 19 show the band on its finger.

Social Media Buzz

The American actress recently liked a post about unhealthy relationships on Instagram which further fueled the separation rumours. It read "You cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody" who "lacks integrity and emotional safety," "doesn't respect your time, doesn't think it's important to call/text back in a respectable time frame," "lacks effective communication skills," and "doesn't know who they are or what they want."

Family Outing

The two were at a Los Angeles movie theatre to attend a film event with Jennifer Garner and their children on May 19 amid widespread rumours regarding the status of their marriage.

Strains In Relationship

According to People, the duo has a different approach while dealing with media. "They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach," a source said.

According to a person in the film industry Mr Affleck has "always been impressed" by Mr Lopez's perseverance and success, but "always sharing her life is not his way." "Even though he admires that about her, it doesn't make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash. After a while it causes tension in the relationship," the source continued.

"He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship. There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years. This is a great love story," the report said.