There's No Ben Affleck In Jennifer Lopez's 2024 Recap Video

Jennifer Lopez has had quite the year, with many professional achievements and her most talked-about divorce from Ben Affleck.

The singer-actress took to Instagram, to share a compilation of all the moments had and celebrated, surprisingly Ben Affleck was not seen in it.

The video featured some of the biggest highlights for her in 2024 like her Met Gala appearance, and walking the red carpet for her film Altas.

There were also a few snippets of her film releases this year- Unstoppable and This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story. Her spectacular musical performances from concerts also made an appearance, as did the viral orange drink she had mentioned in her Bodega order.

She also included some noteworthy shots from interviews.

One where she commented, "I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things." She also mentioned how she has learnt to feel all the feelings, especially during her lows and then let it go.

Recalling all the highs and lows that she's had, she shared that it has been quite the year and she truly believes that the best is yet to come. She added, "I can sit here with my heart and soul intact and still feel really full of love."

The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce has been a messy affair, but the two have always mentioned how they want to maintain a cordial relationship. For the sake of their children that they share with their previous partners.

The two have been spotted together amidst the divorce phase. They have dealt with the situation graciously and continue to do so.