Jennifer Lopez Does Not Regret Loving Ben Affleck: "That Is Exactly What I Needed"

Jennifer Lopez is currently enjoying her “me time”. The singer-actress filed for divorce from her husband, actor Ben Affleck in August. Now, in an interview, Jennifer opened up about her positive mindset. “I think that's what I love about life: that there's no arrival point. There's only getting better and growing if you want to. It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part. And yeah, there are times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, 'Let's send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let's see if you really have learned that lesson.' And I hadn't,” J.Lo said in a chat with Interview magazine.

Despite the split, Jennifer Lopez has no regrets about her love story with Ben. “Not one second,” the actress said, “That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘F**k, that is exactly what I needed.'”

The star also talked about her current dating life and made it clear that she's single and not looking for romance at the moment. She said, “Now I'm excited when you say you're just going to be on your own. Yes, I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f**king do when it's just me flying on my own ... what if I'm just free?"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in 2002 after meeting on the Gigli set. The couple soon got engaged but called off their wedding in 2004. Nearly two decades later, the duo rekindled their romance in 2021. They got married in Georgia in April 2022 and filed for divorce in August, two years after getting married.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez's film Unstoppable premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. The film also features Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Pena and Don Cheadle in important roles. It will be released in theatres on December 6.