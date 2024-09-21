Amid Divorce Proceedings, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted At Kids' School Event: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have filed for divorce but they are making sure that it doesn't affect their relationship with the children. On September 17, the estranged pair demonstrated a united front as they attended their children's back-to-school night together in Los Angeles. Both stars were “totally cool” and “very cordial” during the event, reported TMZ. Despite their separation, the report highlighted that the duo “still care for each other.” Jennifer Lopez shares twins Emme and Max (16) with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck is a father to daughters Violet (18), Seraphina (15) and son Samuel (12) with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

About a week ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California having brunch with their kids. The two held hands and kissed at the Polo Lounge while their children were seated at a different table, reported Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. They were married for two years before calling it quits. Rumours about the duo's split surfaced last year when JLo made a solo appearance at the Met Gala. Ben even skipped her 55th Bridgerton-themed birthday bash this year. Additionally, the On The Floor singer cancelled her summer tour, citing that she wished “to be with her children, family and close friends", reported BBC.

Jennifer Lopez requested her last name be dropped in the divorce filing. Instead, she wanted her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, to be restored. As per the court documents, the singer-actress mentioned “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her parting ways with Ben Affleck. The documents also stated that she and Ben did not require spousal support, reported People.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement in 2022 and got married in the same year in July. They met for the first time on the sets of the 2003 film Gigli.